Razzies 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed

The 2018 Razzie Awards nominations have been revealed.

While it’s definitely not the biggest honor to be nominated for one of these awards, many celebs have embraced the show over the years. Stars such as Halle Berry, Ben Affleck, and Sandra Bullock, who are all Oscar winners, have all accepted their prizes in person.

Some of the movies called out this year are mother!, The Mummy, Transformers: The Last Knight, and more.

The Razzies will take place on March 3, 2018, which is the day before the Oscars.

Click inside for the full list of nominations…

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (mother!)

Tyler Perry (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem (mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)

Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

WORST SCREEN COMBO

“Any combination of two characters, two sex toys or two sexual positions” (Fifty Shades Darker)

“Any combination of two humans, two robots or two explosions” (Transformers: The Last Knight)

“Any two obnoxious emojis” (The Emoji Movie)

“Johnny Depp & his worn-out drunk routine” (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

“Tyler Perry & either the ratty old dress or worn-out wig” (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween)

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL

Baywatch

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky (mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

Tony Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight