Fri, 26 January 2018 at 12:12 pm

Ansel Elgort, Khalid, Alessia Cara, & More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party

Ansel Elgort looked sharp at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party last night!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver star stepped out for the event held during 2018 Grammys Weekend at Skylight Clarkson on Thursday (January 25) in New York City.

He was joined by his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan as well as Khalid, Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, and Logic, who all took the stage to perform.

Also in attendance were Hailey Baldwin, Normani Kordei, Kim Petras, Kelli Berglund, Rachel Platten, Martha Hunt, Justine Skye, Max Schneider, his wife Emily Cannon, and Pentatonix‘s Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, Scott Hoying, and Kevin Olusola.

FYI: Ansel is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana sweater. Alessia is wearing an MSGM top. Hailey is wearing Jimmy Choo boots.

60+ pictures inside of Ansel Elgort, Khalid, Alessia Cara, and more at the event…

Photos: Getty
