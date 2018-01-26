Top Stories
Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Viola Davis Reacts to Melania Trump Saying 'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Her Favorite TV Show - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Justin Bieber Isn't Attending Grammys 2018 - Find Out Why!

Reese Witherspoon &amp; Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs &amp; Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Reese Witherspoon & Oprah Winfrey Joke About Three Legs & Three Hands in 'Vanity Fair' Issue

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Is Kylie Jenner Taking Lamaze Classes Online?

Fri, 26 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, & Joel Edgerton Star in New 'Gringo' Posters!

Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, & Joel Edgerton Star in New 'Gringo' Posters!

All of the character posters for the upcoming action-comedy Gringo have been released!

Joel Edgerton, David Oyelowo, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley, Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron co-star in the upcoming movie.

Here’s a plot summary: Gringo joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of his back-stabbing business colleagues back home, local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that raise the question: Is he out of his depth – or two steps ahead?

Gringo hits theaters on March 9.

Watch the trailer below!


Gringo Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 01
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 02
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 03
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 04
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 05
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 06
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 07
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 08
charlize theron david oyelowo joel edgerton star in gringo posters 09

Photos: Amazon Studios
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Carlos Corona, Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, Diego Cataña, Joel Edgerton, Movies, Rodrigo Corea, Sharlto Copley, Thandie Newton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein's former assistant claims he made her clean up after his sexual encounters - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler just reached a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson calls out Wendy Williams' "unhealthy" obsession with the Jackson family - TooFab
  • Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Alicia Keys' upcoming The Voice advisor has been announced - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    That’s a good cast. This should be good.