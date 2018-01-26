Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, & Joel Edgerton Star in New 'Gringo' Posters!

All of the character posters for the upcoming action-comedy Gringo have been released!

Joel Edgerton, David Oyelowo, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley, Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron co-star in the upcoming movie.

Here’s a plot summary: Gringo joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of his back-stabbing business colleagues back home, local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that raise the question: Is he out of his depth – or two steps ahead?



Gringo hits theaters on March 9.

Watch the trailer below!