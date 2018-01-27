Zayn Malik Joins Hailee Steinfeld & Camila Cabello at Pre-Grammys Party

Hailee Steinfeld strikes a pose as she arrives at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammys Party on Saturday night (January 27) in New York City.

The 21-year-old Pitch Perfect star looked pretty in a red dress as she was joined on the red carpet by Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello – who both kept things cool in all back ensembles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

Earlier this week, Zayn was spotted looking super dapper as he headed to the recording studio in NYC.

FYI: Hailee is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Zayn is wearing a Dior Homme tux and Christian Louboutin shoes.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…