Tom Brady Cuts Radio Interview Short After Disparaging Comments About His Daughter Vivian, 5

Grammys 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast List - Meet the 11 Contestants!

Mon, 29 January 2018 at 2:51 am

'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' Releases Extended Trailer Featuring Cher - Watch Now!

Cher is stealing the show in the latest trailer for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

An extended look at the upcoming Mamma Mia sequel aired during the 2018 Grammys on Sunday (January 29).

Cher plays Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother in the movie. In this sequel, Sophie learns about her mother’s past while pregnant.

Cher is briefly seen singing “Fernando” in the tease for the movie.

“Let’s get the party started,” she says in the trailer.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on July 20, 2018.
