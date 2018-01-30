Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 8:43 pm

'Roswell' Reboot Series Gets Pilot Pickup from The CW

A reboot of the fan favorite series Roswell has received a pilot order from The CW!

The pilot for the one-hour drama series with an immigration theme was written by The OriginalsCarina Adly MacKenzie.

Here is the reboot’s synopsis (via THR): “After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.”

The reboot is based on the “Roswell High” book series by Melinda Metz, which was also the inspiration for the WB series that debuted in 1999 and starred Shiri Appleby and Jason Behr.

Carina, who tweeted alien emojis to celebrate the news, recently defended reboots after Holly Marie Combs slammed the idea of a Charmed reboot.

Other pilots that were ordered by The CW include Greg Berlanti and Robbie RogersSpencer and the previously announced Supernatural spinoff, a Charmed reboot, and more. Read all about the other shows on THR.com!
