Doutzen Kroes Opens Up About How the Fashion Industry Has Changed

Doutzen Kroes looks stunning on the cover of Fashion Magazine, on stands April 17th.

Here’s what the 33-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On today’s fashion industry: “When I started out, the [fashion] industry was more playful and not as calculated. Now, because of social media, everyone knows everything—there are all these 15-year-old girls who know all the big photographers and fashion designers. [When I started] I had no idea: I was a naive girl who barely spoke English. Being shy didn’t help, so I basically said nothing all day. I was homesick a lot, but, step by step, I grew into it.”

On becoming the face of the Elephant Crisis’ new campaign: “[The Elephant Crisis Fund] probably knew that if they sent me [to The Samburu National Reserve in 2016], I could become their global ambassador…I love all animals, of course, but it was devastating to hear about the [elephant] crisis.”

On why she is raising her children in Holland: “[My husband and I] we’re both Dutch, so it’s nice to have the kids grow up with family around them. They’re our link to the future, and I want them to live in a great world.”

