Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:14 am

Doutzen Kroes Opens Up About How the Fashion Industry Has Changed

Doutzen Kroes Opens Up About How the Fashion Industry Has Changed

Doutzen Kroes looks stunning on the cover of Fashion Magazine, on stands April 17th.

Here’s what the 33-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On today’s fashion industry: “When I started out, the [fashion] industry was more playful and not as calculated. Now, because of social media, everyone knows everything—there are all these 15-year-old girls who know all the big photographers and fashion designers. [When I started] I had no idea: I was a naive girl who barely spoke English. Being shy didn’t help, so I basically said nothing all day. I was homesick a lot, but, step by step, I grew into it.”

On becoming the face of the Elephant Crisis’ new campaign: “[The Elephant Crisis Fund] probably knew that if they sent me [to The Samburu National Reserve in 2016], I could become their global ambassador…I love all animals, of course, but it was devastating to hear about the [elephant] crisis.”

On why she is raising her children in Holland: “[My husband and I] we’re both Dutch, so it’s nice to have the kids grow up with family around them. They’re our link to the future, and I want them to live in a great world.”

For more from Doutzen, visit FashionMagazine.com.

doutzen kroes fashion magazine 2018 may 01
doutzen kroes fashion magazine 2018 may 02
doutzen kroes fashion magazine 2018 may 03
doutzen kroes fashion magazine 2018 may 04
doutzen kroes fashion magazine 2018 may 05
