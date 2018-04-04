Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 2:41 pm

11-Year-Old Activist Naomi Wadler Dishes About Her Phone Call from George Clooney on 'Ellen'!

11-Year-Old Activist Naomi Wadler Dishes About Her Phone Call from George Clooney on 'Ellen'!

Ellen welcomes 11-year-old activist Naomi Wadler to speak about the March for Our Lives rally that took place on March 24 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (April 3)!

In her first sit-down interview since the rally, the fifth-grader shares she was nervous before her speech, but the encouragement from the crowd calmed her down.

Naomi also chats about the phone call she received from George Clooney, a major supporter of the rally, and says she fell off her chair after they hung up. “He said I spoke very eloquently and that he loved my message,” Naomi told Ellen. At the end, he added, “See you Saturday,” and Naomi replied, “See you too.”

And, of course, there was the call from Ellen. “I really realized I made an impact when you guys called,” Naomi told Ellen. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”


Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
  • Angelette Holtrust

    The liberals are outdoing themselves exploiting the ignorant. Why is it she has no teens on that support our 2nd amendment?