Meghan Trainor's 'No Excuses' Acoustic Video Was Shot in One Take - Watch Now!

We didn’t think it was possible to love Meghan Trainor‘s “No Excuses” even more, but she’s done it with her new acoustic video!

The 24-year-old “NO” singer shared the visual on Friday (April 6).

It features herself, two backup singers, and a guitar player as they jam out to the fun track in one take.

The video was shot in London, England, last month.

Watch Meghan put her powerful vocals on display below, and if you haven’t yet, check out the official music video here.