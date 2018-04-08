Armie Hammer Trolls Henry Cavill in His Instagram Comments!

Armie Hammer just trolled Henry Cavill on Instagram again and it’s pretty funny!

On Instagram, Henry posted a selfie in front of the Hollywood sign, writing, “Guess where I am? Disclaimer: please don’t try and find me in the hills, I’m probably not there by now…probably.”

Armie ended up responded, “I’ll give his address to the highest bidder…”

If you don’t know, Armie has trolled his The Man From U.N.C.L.E co-star and friend in the past on Instagram, and is a frequent commenter on his account. One time last year, Armie joked around about Henry‘s shirtless photo posted to his social media account.