Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Look So Happy at Disneyland - See the Pics!

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Here's a Celeb Defending Conor McGregor for His Bus Attack

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 8:50 am

Armie Hammer Trolls Henry Cavill in His Instagram Comments!

Armie Hammer Trolls Henry Cavill in His Instagram Comments!

Armie Hammer just trolled Henry Cavill on Instagram again and it’s pretty funny!

On Instagram, Henry posted a selfie in front of the Hollywood sign, writing, “Guess where I am? Disclaimer: please don’t try and find me in the hills, I’m probably not there by now…probably.”

Armie ended up responded, “I’ll give his address to the highest bidder…”

If you don’t know, Armie has trolled his The Man From U.N.C.L.E co-star and friend in the past on Instagram, and is a frequent commenter on his account. One time last year, Armie joked around about Henry‘s shirtless photo posted to his social media account.
Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer trolls henry cavill 01
armie hammer trolls henry cavill 02
armie hammer trolls henry cavill 03

Credit: Cindy Ord; Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Henry Cavill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr