Mon, 09 April 2018 at 2:36 pm

Charlize Theron Brings 'Tully' To San Francisco Film Festival 2018!

Charlize Theron Brings 'Tully' To San Francisco Film Festival 2018!

Charlize Theron keeps it chic and casual while posing for photographs at the special premiere of her latest film Tully held as part of the 2018 San Francisco Film Festival at the Castro Theater on Sunday (April 8) in San Francisco, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by the film’s director Jason Reitman as they both took part in an exclusive fan Q&A following the screening.

Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming movie: Marlo (Charlize), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

Tully will hit theaters on April 20 – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Charlize is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
