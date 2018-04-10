Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Pregnancy & Her Upcoming Coachella Performance - Watch!

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Pregnancy & Her Upcoming Coachella Performance - Watch!

Cardi B is opening up about her newly confirmed pregnancy!

The Invasion of Privacy rapper stopped by SiriusXM studios on Tuesday morning (April 10) to appear on SiriusXM Hits 1 and Shade 45.

While on SiriusXM Hits 1′s Morning Mash Up, Cardi spoke about her pregnancy, as well as celebrities that have reached out to her, including Green Day and Bono.

During her Shade 45 appearance, she spoke about Coachella – and admitted she had no idea of how big of a deal Coachella actually is!

Watch below.


Cardi B on her pregnancy

Cardi B on unexpected celebrities reaching out including Bono, Green Day, and more
Cardi B didn’t know how big of a deal Coachella is
Credit: Maro Hagopian; Photos: SiriusXM Hits 1
