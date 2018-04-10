Jessica Capshaw Tweets About Last Day at 'Grey's Anatomy' Studios

Jessica Capshaw, who has played the role of Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy for years, is exiting the show and tweeted about her “last drive” to the studios this morning.

“Last drive from home to the studios this morning…TEN YEARS of commuting to reflect upon in 35 mins…wooaaahhh…,” the actress tweeted out to her followers on Tuesday (April 10).

Sarah Drew, who is also leaving the show, tweeted in response, “Love you sister…”

Jessica has been on the show for 10 seasons and reacted to her shocking exit after the news was announced a few weeks ago.