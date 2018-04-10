Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Anna Faris Speaks Candidly About Co-Parenting with Chris Pratt

Seth Meyers &amp; Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Welcome Second Child in Lobby of Apartment Building!

Tue, 10 April 2018 at 3:20 pm

Kim Zolciak Fires Back at Marlon Wayans Over 'White Chicks' Post

Kim Zolciak Fires Back at Marlon Wayans Over 'White Chicks' Post
  • Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann are firing back at Marlon WayansTMZ
  • If you can’t get to Coachella…here’s some amazing news – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why TJ Miller was arrested – DListed
  • Michael B Jordan isn’t ready to meet this icon yet – TooFab
  • Ronan Farrow has made a statement – Towleroad
  • Is Hailee Steinfeld single? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Zolciak, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is producing a true crime series - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan and Austin Swift almost kiss in a new Cover Versions clip - Just Jared Jr
  • Cardi B says she got butt implants in someone's basement - TooFab
  • Zoe Saldana is calling out Hollywood for looking down on Marvel films - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande is finally releasing new music - Just Jared Jr