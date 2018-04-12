Naomi Campbell Goes Sporty Chic for Dolce & Gabbana Store Opening!

Naomi Campbell struts her way into the party at the new Dolce & Gabbana store on Wednesday night (April 11) in New York City.

The 47-year-old supermodel looked super glam in a black bomber jacket, ripped jeans, and white pumps as she arrived at the fashion brand’s new store opening party.

Earlier this week, Naomi walked in the latest D&G fashion show – and took to Instagram after the show to share a photo of her stunning gown while posing with the designers!

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana jacket.