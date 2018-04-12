Top Stories
Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 2:35 am

Naomi Campbell Goes Sporty Chic for Dolce & Gabbana Store Opening!

Naomi Campbell Goes Sporty Chic for Dolce & Gabbana Store Opening!

Naomi Campbell struts her way into the party at the new Dolce & Gabbana store on Wednesday night (April 11) in New York City.

The 47-year-old supermodel looked super glam in a black bomber jacket, ripped jeans, and white pumps as she arrived at the fashion brand’s new store opening party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Campbell

Earlier this week, Naomi walked in the latest D&G fashion show – and took to Instagram after the show to share a photo of her stunning gown while posing with the designers!

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana jacket.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi campbell goes sporty chic for dolce gabbana show 01
naomi campbell goes sporty chic for dolce gabbana show 02
naomi campbell goes sporty chic for dolce gabbana show 03
naomi campbell goes sporty chic for dolce gabbana show 04
naomi campbell goes sporty chic for dolce gabbana show 05
naomi campbell goes sporty chic for dolce gabbana show 06
naomi campbell goes sporty chic for dolce gabbana show 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Naomi Campbell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr