Naomi Campbell Goes Sporty Chic for Dolce & Gabbana Store Opening!
Naomi Campbell struts her way into the party at the new Dolce & Gabbana store on Wednesday night (April 11) in New York City.
The 47-year-old supermodel looked super glam in a black bomber jacket, ripped jeans, and white pumps as she arrived at the fashion brand’s new store opening party.
Earlier this week, Naomi walked in the latest D&G fashion show – and took to Instagram after the show to share a photo of her stunning gown while posing with the designers!
FYI: Naomi is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana jacket.