Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Arrive in Cleveland to Support Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are back in Cleveland and they brought younger sis Kendall Jenner!

The trio were spotted arriving on their private jet on Monday (April 16), according to TMZ.

The sisters are back in the mid-west to support Khloe, who gave birth to daughter True amid Tristan Thompon‘s cheating scandal.

Kim and Kourtney were by by Khloe‘s side during labor and got the chance to meet the baby last week, this will be the first time Kendall will see the newborn!

Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner has remained in Cleveland for the past week to be by Khloe‘s side.

In case you missed it, find out the important meaning behind True‘s name!