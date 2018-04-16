Top Stories
Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Bella Hadid Responds to Rumor That She Kissed The Weeknd at Coachella

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Lamar Odom Responds to Kanye West's Touching Tweet

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Finn Wolfhard's Payday Revealed for New Movie

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 11:28 pm

Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Arrive in Cleveland to Support Khloe Kardashian

Kim, Kourtney & Kendall Arrive in Cleveland to Support Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are back in Cleveland and they brought younger sis Kendall Jenner!

The trio were spotted arriving on their private jet on Monday (April 16), according to TMZ.

The sisters are back in the mid-west to support Khloe, who gave birth to daughter True amid Tristan Thompon‘s cheating scandal.

Kim and Kourtney were by by Khloe‘s side during labor and got the chance to meet the baby last week, this will be the first time Kendall will see the newborn!

Meanwhile, mom Kris Jenner has remained in Cleveland for the past week to be by Khloe‘s side.

In case you missed it, find out the important meaning behind True‘s name!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr