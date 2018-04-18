Top Stories
Paula Patton Holds Hands with Boyfriend, Whose Identity Has Been Revealed!

Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 2:14 pm

Alison Brie & 'Glow' Cast Dance It Out In Season 2 Teaser - Watch Here!

Your favorite Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back in the ring!

GLOW is returning for its second season on Netflix and to mark the launch date announcement (June 29), the cast – Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Chris Lowell, Sunita Mani, Marc Maron, Kate Nash, Sydelle Noel, Marianna Palka, Gayle Rankin, Bashir Salahuddin, Rich Sommer, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, Ellen Wong, and Britney Young glammed up to deliver a special teaser music video — performed in character — to Michael Sembello’s “Maniac,” the tune made famous by the 1983 classic movie Flashdance.

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth (Alison) and Debbie (Betty) settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam (Marc) is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.


GLOW – Maniac | Season 2 Date Announcement | Netflix
