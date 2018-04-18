Top Stories
Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Following Release From Jail

The Voice 2018: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Melissa McCarthy Is Hilarious in New 'Life of the Party' Trailer - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Life of the Party is here!

The film, which stars Melissa McCarthy, tells the story of longtime dedicated housewife Deanna who, when her husband suddenly dumps her, turns regret into re-set by going back to college—alongside her daughter—and plunging headlong into the campus experience.

The movie, which is directed by Ben Falcone, co-stars Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root, Jacki Weaver, Jessie Ennis, Adria Arjona, Debby Ryan and Jimmy O. Yang.

The movie will be released on May 11. Watch the trailer below!
