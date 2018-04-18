Top Stories
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Have Some Fun Roasting Kanye West's Tweet!

Pink Is People's Beautiful Issue 2018 Cover Star with Her Kids!

Wed, 18 April 2018 at 9:45 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out for Thier First Joint Commonwealth Youth Forum Meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun their work with the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.

The happy couple were spotted making their way into the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre on Tuesday morning (April 18) to attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum as part of the official engagements set around the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week.

Harry was appointed a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by the Queen earlier this week, and expressed that he was “hugely excited” that fiancee Meghan was joining him in his duties.

The event involves charities and organizations that work to promote global gender equality through girls’ education.

FYI: Meghan is wearing an Altuzarra dress, Camilla and Marc blazer, and Tamara Mellon heels.
