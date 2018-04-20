Top Stories
Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

Ariana Grande Drops New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry' - LISTEN NOW!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

'Scandal' Series Finale Recap - All the Spoilers You Should Know!

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Surprise! HTGAWM's Karla Souza Just Gave Birth - Meet Her Baby Girl

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Spent Her 39th Birthday!

Fri, 20 April 2018 at 1:38 am

Bette Midler to Return to 'Hello, Dolly' on Broadway!

Bette Midler to Return to 'Hello, Dolly' on Broadway!

Bette Midler will return to the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly for a special six-week engagement this summer!

The legendary performer originated the role in the new revival and won the Tony Award for Best Actress last year.

Bette will return alongside David Hyde Pierce and fellow Tony winner Gavin Creel from July 17 through August 25. The production will close following their final performance in the musical.

Bernadette Peters succeeded Bette in the role and she will leave the production on July 15. Tickets for the final dates go on sale April 28.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bette Midler, Broadway, David Hyde Pierce

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Calvin Harris is being sued over a rental house dispute - TMZ
  • Abby Lee Miller is getting love from one of her former dancers - Just Jared Jr
  • Mark Ballas bares his bum on Instagram - TooFab
  • You can totally afford the denim shorts Beyonce wore at Coachella - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dylan and Cole Sprouse were almost in School of Rock! - Just Jared Jr