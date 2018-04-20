Bette Midler to Return to 'Hello, Dolly' on Broadway!

Bette Midler will return to the Broadway production of Hello, Dolly for a special six-week engagement this summer!

The legendary performer originated the role in the new revival and won the Tony Award for Best Actress last year.

Bette will return alongside David Hyde Pierce and fellow Tony winner Gavin Creel from July 17 through August 25. The production will close following their final performance in the musical.

Bernadette Peters succeeded Bette in the role and she will leave the production on July 15. Tickets for the final dates go on sale April 28.