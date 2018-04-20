Top Stories
Fri, 20 April 2018 at 8:39 am

Kris Jenner Smokes a Cigarette, Delivers Speech for Kourtney Kardashian at Her 39th Birthday Party

Kris Jenner Smokes a Cigarette, Delivers Speech for Kourtney Kardashian at Her 39th Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday surrounded by family and friends on Thursday night (April 19) and her mom Kris Jenner delivered a speech in her honor.

The 62-year-old reality star puffed on a cigarette while speaking in front of Kourtney and all of her friends.

“You taught me how to be a mom. You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom is all about and you were the first. You were there first and I love you more than I could ever say. I love you more than life itself. You don’t even understand how much I love and adore you and I appreciate you. You’re the biggest blessing and I thank you. Let’s all celebrate Kourtney!” she said.

Kim Kardashian shared a bunch of videos on Snapchat, including ones with Kendall Jenner and some in which she flaunted PDA with husband Kanye West!

