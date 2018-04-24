Top Stories
Tue, 24 April 2018 at 6:34 pm

Renee Zellweger Films 'Judy' Biopic in Character as Judy Garland - See the Pics!

Renee Zellweger is in character!

The 48-year-old actress was seen shooting late night scenes for the upcoming Judy Garland biopic Judy on Tuesday evening (April 24) in London, England.

The filming took place in the West End. Renee was spotted filming alongside co-star Jessie Buckley, who plays Rosalyn Wilder.

They filmed a scene with a car pulling up to the theaters, with paparazzi and crowds of fans waiting outside as Judy got out of the car, guided under an umbrella.

Renee was seen in the famous flower dress that Judy wore, rehearsing in her slippers. She was laughing on set, and fought off the chilly night air.

The movie, directed by Rupert Goold, is about Judy arriving in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

60+ pictures inside from the set…
