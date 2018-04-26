'Billions' Gets Renewed for Season 4 at Showtime

Billions has been renewed for a fourth season, Showtime announced on Thursday (April 26).

The series will be moving from its 10 p.m. timeslot to 9 p.m. starting on May 6 to serve as the lead-in for season two of I’m Dying Up Here.

Billions “explores the heights of power and wealth even as it plumbs the depths of the human psyche,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime.

In season three, “Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) find themselves in a world that has shifted on its axis. Both men are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies,” Variety reports.

The cast also includes Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Asia Kate Dillon, and Jeffrey DeMunn.