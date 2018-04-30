Mirai Nagasu Stuns with Her Salsa on 'DWTS' Night One (Video)

Mirai Nagasu shows off her dance moves while performing alongside her pro partner Alan Bernstein on Dancing With the Stars: Athletes week one on Monday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Olympic figure skater danced a salsa with Alan and she earned 23 points out of 30, one of the highest scores of the night.

Mirai is competing against her best friend Adam Rippon, who she won a medal with at the Winter Olympics, and she said they hope to get to the finale together!

Watch the performance video below.