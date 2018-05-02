Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Rob Kardashian Teases Big Transformation: 'I Don't Look Like This Anymore'

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Introduces Jenna Dewan as 'Tatum,' Later Apologizes

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Here's Why Kim Kardashian is Working with Ivanka Trump

Wed, 02 May 2018 at 5:40 pm

NCT 127 Get A Kimbap Cooking Lesson in LA! (Exclusive)

NCT 127 Get A Kimbap Cooking Lesson in LA! (Exclusive)

NCT 127 just arrived in Los Angeles and Just Jared spent the afternoon hanging with the group!

The guys – Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Doyung, Yuta, Jaehyun, Win Win, Mark and Haechan - stopped by Mari Kimbap Shop on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

During the afternoon, the group learned how to make their own Kimbap – Korea’s version of Japanese Sushi where rice and other ingredients are roller with seaweed – and spilled on their trip to LA.

While the guys of NCT 127 were in town to perform at The Korea Times Music Festival, they also made time for some fun activities including a stop at Disneyland for rides and shopping!

Make sure to check out NCT 127‘s latest music video for “Touch” below…

30+ pictures inside from NCT 127‘s Kimbap lesson in LA…
Just Jared on Facebook
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 01
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 02
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 03
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 04
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 05
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 06
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 07
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 08
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 09
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 10
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 11
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 12
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 13
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 14
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 15
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 16
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 17
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 18
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 19
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 20
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 21
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 22
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 23
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 24
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 25
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 26
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 27
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 28
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 29
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 30
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 31
nct 127 makes kimbap with just jared exclusive 32

Photos: Just Jared
Posted to: Exclusive, NCT 127

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp is being sued by former bodyguards - TMZ
  • You have to check out all of Taylor Swift's reputation tour merchandise - Just Jared Jr
  • FInd out which Oscar winner was spotted in the crowds at the DWTS premiere - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Sarah Hyland's new movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler are going on tour - Just Jared Jr