NCT 127 Get A Kimbap Cooking Lesson in LA! (Exclusive)

NCT 127 just arrived in Los Angeles and Just Jared spent the afternoon hanging with the group!

The guys – Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Doyung, Yuta, Jaehyun, Win Win, Mark and Haechan - stopped by Mari Kimbap Shop on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles.

During the afternoon, the group learned how to make their own Kimbap – Korea’s version of Japanese Sushi where rice and other ingredients are roller with seaweed – and spilled on their trip to LA.

While the guys of NCT 127 were in town to perform at The Korea Times Music Festival, they also made time for some fun activities including a stop at Disneyland for rides and shopping!

NCT 127's latest music video for "Touch"

