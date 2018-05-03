Top Stories
Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She'll Never Do 'The Voice' Again

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 7:26 pm

Anna Kournikova Shares Throwback Photo of Bump Four Months After Welcoming Twins!

Anna Kournikova is giving fans a first glimpse of her pregnancy!

After secretly welcoming twins Nicholas and Lucy with longtime love Enrique Iglesias back in December 2017, the 36-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Thursday (May 3) to share a throwback photo of her bump.

“#tbt #37weeks ☀️☀️,” Anna captioned the below photo of herself cuddling her bump while looking super chic in an all black outfit.

Since welcoming their babies, Enrique has shared tons of photos on his social media of Nicholas and Lucy.

#tbt #37weeks ☀️☀️

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on

