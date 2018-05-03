Anna Kournikova Shares Throwback Photo of Bump Four Months After Welcoming Twins!

Anna Kournikova is giving fans a first glimpse of her pregnancy!

After secretly welcoming twins Nicholas and Lucy with longtime love Enrique Iglesias back in December 2017, the 36-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Thursday (May 3) to share a throwback photo of her bump.

“#tbt #37weeks ☀️☀️,” Anna captioned the below photo of herself cuddling her bump while looking super chic in an all black outfit.

Since welcoming their babies, Enrique has shared tons of photos on his social media of Nicholas and Lucy.