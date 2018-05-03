Hugh Jackman Joins Charlize Theron at 'Tully' Premiere in NYC!

Hugh Jackman is all smiles as he steps out for the premiere of Tully on Thursday night (May 3) at The Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit as he stepped out to support the movie’s director Jason Reitman at the premiere.

Also hitting the red carpet at the premiere were the film’s stars Charlize Theron, Ron Livingston, and Mackenzie Davis.

Earlier that day, Charlize went glam in a black lace dress as she stepped out to promote the new movie.

Tully hits theaters on May 4.

