See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Thu, 03 May 2018 at 10:47 pm

Hugh Jackman Joins Charlize Theron at 'Tully' Premiere in NYC!

Hugh Jackman Joins Charlize Theron at 'Tully' Premiere in NYC!

Hugh Jackman is all smiles as he steps out for the premiere of Tully on Thursday night (May 3) at The Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit as he stepped out to support the movie’s director Jason Reitman at the premiere.

Also hitting the red carpet at the premiere were the film’s stars Charlize Theron, Ron Livingston, and Mackenzie Davis.

Earlier that day, Charlize went glam in a black lace dress as she stepped out to promote the new movie.

Tully hits theaters on May 4.

Photos: Backgrid USA, Dave Allocca/StarPix
