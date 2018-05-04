Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 6:00 am

Pregnant Claire Danes Cradles Baby Bump After a Workout

Pregnant Claire Danes Cradles Baby Bump After a Workout

Claire Danes holds her hands on her baby bump while leaving a workout on Thursday morning (May 3) in New York City.

The 39-year-old pregnant Homeland actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy. They have a five-year-old son named named Cyrus.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

The seventh season of Homeland just wrapped recently and an eighth and final season is on the way next year. Claire has received two Emmys for playing Carrie Mathison and three more nominations.

Just Jared on Facebook
claire danes cradles baby bump after a workout 01
claire danes cradles baby bump after a workout 02
claire danes cradles baby bump after a workout 03
claire danes cradles baby bump after a workout 04
claire danes cradles baby bump after a workout 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Claire Danes, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr