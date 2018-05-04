Pregnant Claire Danes Cradles Baby Bump After a Workout

Claire Danes holds her hands on her baby bump while leaving a workout on Thursday morning (May 3) in New York City.

The 39-year-old pregnant Homeland actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy. They have a five-year-old son named named Cyrus.

The seventh season of Homeland just wrapped recently and an eighth and final season is on the way next year. Claire has received two Emmys for playing Carrie Mathison and three more nominations.