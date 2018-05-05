Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reportedly Split After 6 Months of Marriage

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 6:30 am

Elizabeth Chambers Brings Children Harper & Ford to Celebrate 'Be Our Guest!'

Elizabeth Chambers is celebrating her friend Gray Malin‘s new children’s book!

The 35-year-old actress stepped out at the Be Our Guest! release party on Friday (May 4) at the author’s studio in West Hollywood, Calif.

Elizabeth brought along her and husband Armie Hammer‘s children Harper and Ford!

Also in attendance was Whitney Port, who brought her son Sonny.

Be Our Guest was compiled from Gray‘s acclaimed series of photographs at the Parker Palm Springs, where the guests and staff are more than a little unexpected!

