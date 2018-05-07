Ethan Hawke Set to Receive Siskel Film Center's Renaissance Award!

Ethan Hawke keeps it cool and casual while hitting the red carpet at the 2018 Montclair Film Festival held on Sunday (May 6) in Montclair, NJ.

The 47-year-old actor was joined by Stephen Colbert as they sat down for a special Q&A panel as part of the festival’s The Storyteller Series.

It was recently announced that Ethan is set to receive the 2018 Gene Siskel Film Center Renaissance Award, according to Chicago Sun Times.

The honor, bestowed each year upon “a filmmaker who advances the art of cinema,” will be presented at a gala celebration June 7 at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago. Past recipients have included Nicole Kidman, George Lucas, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, among others.