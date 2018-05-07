Top Stories
Mon, 07 May 2018 at 7:12 pm

Jasmine Sanders & Kiersey Clemons Glow in Gold at Met Gala 2018

Jasmine Sanders & Kiersey Clemons Glow in Gold at Met Gala 2018

Jasmine Sanders and Kiersey Clemons dazzle in gold at the 2018 Met Gala!

The 26-year-old model and actress, aka Golden Barbie, and the 24-year-old Dope actress stepped out for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City, marking their first time attending the annual gala.

Jasmine wore an off-the-shoulder gown with equally dazzling accessories, along with a stunning braid filled with real red roses. (Be sure to check it out in our gallery!) Kiersey also shimmered in a plunging sleeveless gown.

They were joined by Alek Wek and Luka Sabbat.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

❤️ #hm + #metgala ❤️

A post shared by @ kiersey on

FYI: Jasmine, Kiersey, Alek, and Luka are all wearing H&M. Jasmine is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Kiersey is wearing Neil Lane jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Jasmine Sanders, Kiersey Clemons, and more at the event…

