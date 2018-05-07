Star Wars' John Boyega & Black Panther's Letitia Wright Attend Met Gala 2018 Together!

John Boyega walks the red carpet with Letitia Wright at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The actors are longtime friends after attending London’s Identity School of Acting at the same time. They went on to star in two of the biggest films ever – Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Black Panther.

“Letitia and I were in the same class. It was so special for me to see her in [Black Panther] because I have seen Letitia from when we both had nothing, had no credibility, and wanted our chance. We would sit and after classes, everybody would congregate at a nearby McDonald’s and I remember seeing Letitia and we would speak about our dreams and our visions,” John told The Grio.

FYI: John is wearing a Michael Kors Collection blazer, shirt, and trousers with Tod’s shoes. Letitia is wearing a Coach dress and bag with Forevermark jewelry.

