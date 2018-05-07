Top Stories
Look Back at the Met Gala Red Carpet From 10 Years Ago!

Is Beyonce Attending Met Gala 2018?

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 2:58 pm

Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Microphones for 'reputation Tour'

Taylor Swift will be launching the reputation Stadium Tour TOMORROW night (May 8) and in an update posted on Sunday, she showed off all the microphones she’ll use on tour.

The 28-year-old singer has seven microphones she’ll be using throughout the show, including one that is from her last tour and needs a bit of fixing.

Among the mics are the rose-gold one, a newspaper print one that says her name a bunch, a color variation on the newspaper print one, a regular gold one, a gold mic with a gold snake attacking it, and a sparkly green one like “St. Patrick’s Day at a disco.”

Make sure to check out photos from Taylor‘s dress rehearsal and find out the amazing thing she did for the lucky attendees!
taylor swift reputation tour set list 01
taylor swift reputation tour set list 02
taylor swift reputation tour set list 03
taylor swift reputation tour set list 04
taylor swift reputation tour set list 05
taylor swift reputation tour set list 06
taylor swift reputation tour set list 07
taylor swift reputation tour set list 08

Photos: Taylor Swift
Posted to: Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift

