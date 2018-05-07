Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Microphones for 'reputation Tour'

Taylor Swift will be launching the reputation Stadium Tour TOMORROW night (May 8) and in an update posted on Sunday, she showed off all the microphones she’ll use on tour.

The 28-year-old singer has seven microphones she’ll be using throughout the show, including one that is from her last tour and needs a bit of fixing.

Among the mics are the rose-gold one, a newspaper print one that says her name a bunch, a color variation on the newspaper print one, a regular gold one, a gold mic with a gold snake attacking it, and a sparkly green one like “St. Patrick’s Day at a disco.”

