Dua Lipa to Headline UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony 2018 - Watch the Announcement!

Dua Lipa is headlining the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony Presented By Pepsi!

The “New Rules” superstar was selected to headline the most-watched annual sporting event, which kicks off on May 26 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“I was honored to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the ‘UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony’ – it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I can’t wait to get in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event – I’m planning to put on an unforgettable show!” Dua said of the upcoming gig.

This year’s Final will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium and will air in over 220 countries and territories around the world on May 26.

Watch the announcement video below!