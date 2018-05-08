Kendall Jenner Steps Out After Attending Met Gala 2018 After Party!

Kendall Jenner is having fun partying the night away at one of the 2018 Met Gala After Parties on Monday night (May 7) in New York City.

Kendall kept the religious theme of the night’s main event at the Met going with her dress, which featured an angel print.

Kendall was seen leaving the event alongside her friend Bella Hadid.

Hours before the parties began, Kendall looked so hot on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala in white Off-White pants.

FYI: Kendall is wearing an Off-White dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.