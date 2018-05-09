Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 10:54 pm

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have reportedly ended their relationship.

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left To Cry” pop superstar and the 26-year-old rapper and singer are no longer dating, according to TMZ.

The two remain close friends, according to the report.

The split reportedly occurred due to their busy work schedules. They continue to be close friends despite the break-up.

Ariana and Mac first made their relationship public back in September of 2016.

Ariana recently stepped out without Mac at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (May 7) in New York City.
