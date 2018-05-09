Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have reportedly ended their relationship.

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left To Cry” pop superstar and the 26-year-old rapper and singer are no longer dating, according to TMZ.

The two remain close friends, according to the report.

The split reportedly occurred due to their busy work schedules.

Ariana and Mac first made their relationship public back in September of 2016.

Ariana recently stepped out without Mac at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (May 7) in New York City.