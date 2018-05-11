Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Jennifer Lopez's Engagement Ring Song on 'Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Alex Rodriguez made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (May 10) and finally broke his silence about his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez‘s newest single “El Anillo.”

The English translation of the song is “The Ring” and it’s all about a woman’s desire for her partner to put a ring on it.

“I read the song and I go, ‘Babe, it sounds like they’re talking about us.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah! They made it for me.’ I heard it for the first time and I knew it was going to be a smash the first time I heard it,” Alex told Jimmy.

Jimmy then joked that people would likely start asking A-Rod, “‘Where’s the ring?’ Where is it? You have to be thinking about it now.” Yeah, A-Rod are you?!”

“I will say this,” Alex quipped, “when it happens, Jimmy, you’ll be the first to know.”



Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez’s “El Anillo”