Donald Glover Talks Huge Reaction To His 'This Is America' Video: 'I'm Very Sensitive'

Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (May 10) and revealed he’s been steering clear of the internet — for the time being, at least – since the release of his controversial video for “This Is America.”

“Some friends have sent a couple [pieces], but for real, I haven’t been on the Internet since [before hosting last week's Saturday Night Live],” the 34-year-old entertainer told Jimmy.

“It’s bad for me – I’m really sensitive,” Donald joked. “I see one negative thing, and I track that person down. I go to their Instagram and be like, ‘You’re not so great. That baby’s not even that cute!’”

Donald also talked about wanting to play Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, how he sought out the role and what he did when he found out he got it – Watch more after the cut!



Donald Glover on ‘This is America’ Music Video

Click inside to watch the rest of Donald Glover’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Donald Glover on Singing with Stevie Wonder



Donald Glover on Landing the Role of Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story