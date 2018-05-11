Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Go for Lunch in Soho

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are enjoying their time together!

The newly married couple were spotted grabbing lunch together on Thursday (May 10) in Soho in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

The two got married at the end of February at a New York City courthouse in front of a few friends after only a few weeks of dating.

She recently clapped back at critics of her marriage in Marie Claire: People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off,” she said.