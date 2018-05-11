Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 10:19 am

Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Go for Lunch in Soho

Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Go for Lunch in Soho

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are enjoying their time together!

The newly married couple were spotted grabbing lunch together on Thursday (May 10) in Soho in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

The two got married at the end of February at a New York City courthouse in front of a few friends after only a few weeks of dating.

She recently clapped back at critics of her marriage in Marie Claire: People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off,” she said.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski sebastian bear mcclard soho may 2018 01
emily ratajkowski sebastian bear mcclard soho may 2018 02
emily ratajkowski sebastian bear mcclard soho may 2018 03
emily ratajkowski sebastian bear mcclard soho may 2018 04
emily ratajkowski sebastian bear mcclard soho may 2018 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr