Sat, 12 May 2018 at 11:29 am

Blake Lively's Met Gala After Party Look Was Inspired by Britney Spears!

Blake Lively was inspired by pop star Britney Spears for the outfit she wore to the Met Gala after party!

The 30-year-old actress says her look was inspired by the song “… Baby One More Time” and the Catholic schoolgirl outfit Britney wore in the music video.

“The only reason we went to after-parties was so we could just change clothes,” Blake told Vanity Fair.

“The theme was Catholic… the [red carpet look] was more historic, you gotta do a Catholic schoolgirl [for the after-party],” Blake added. “Any way I can get Britney woven in.”

“There’s actually a funny picture with me and [director Reed Morano], we look like a Britney tribute show. I look like ‘…Baby One More Time’ Britney, and she’s ‘Circus’ Britney. You know when they do the [Britney] tribute shows, and there’s the different Britneys?” she added.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Blake Lively

