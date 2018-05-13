Elsa Pataky Attends Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2018 in Australia!

Elsa Pataky is looking glamorous!

The 41-year-old Fast & The Furious actress attended the Mercedes-Benz Presents Camilla And Marc show at 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia on Sunday (May 13) in Sydney, Australia.

Elsa shares three children with husband Chris Hemsworth. She shared a sweet Mother’s Day message on her Instagram that same day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mums. I took these great mums for a fun day in Sydney to celebrate Mother’s Day!! #dadswithkids #mumsgowild #zoolanderstyle @fashionweekaus🕺🏼👏😉,” Elsa wrote on her Instagram.