Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 5:32 pm

Elsa Pataky Attends Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2018 in Australia!

Elsa Pataky Attends Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2018 in Australia!

Elsa Pataky is looking glamorous!

The 41-year-old Fast & The Furious actress attended the Mercedes-Benz Presents Camilla And Marc show at 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia on Sunday (May 13) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elsa Pataky

Elsa shares three children with husband Chris Hemsworth. She shared a sweet Mother’s Day message on her Instagram that same day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mums. I took these great mums for a fun day in Sydney to celebrate Mother’s Day!! #dadswithkids #mumsgowild #zoolanderstyle @fashionweekaus🕺🏼👏😉,” Elsa wrote on her Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
elsa pataky mercedes benz fashion week australia 2018 01
elsa pataky mercedes benz fashion week australia 2018 02
elsa pataky mercedes benz fashion week australia 2018 03
elsa pataky mercedes benz fashion week australia 2018 04
elsa pataky mercedes benz fashion week australia 2018 05
elsa pataky mercedes benz fashion week australia 2018 06
elsa pataky mercedes benz fashion week australia 2018 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Elsa Pataky

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr