Hilary Duff Calls Out Her Neighbor, Shames Him for Smoking 'Cigarettes & Weed'

Jennifer Love Hewitt Apologizes for 'Wrecked,' 'Hot Mess' Look on Red Carpet

Ronda Rousey Just Made a Huge Announcement!

Wed, 16 May 2018 at 9:49 pm

James Ransone & Andy Bean Join 'It' Sequel Cast!

James Ransone and Andy Bean have officially signed on to star in It: Chapter Two!

James will be playing hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak (played by Jack Dylan Grazer as a kid), while Andy will be playing the Jewish germophobe Stanley Uris who was played by Wyatt Oleff as a kid.

The second chapter, a follow-up to the smash hit 2017 It reboot, will focus on the adult versions of the characters that were terrorized by the demon clown Pennywise.

James McAvoy will be playing the adult Bill Denbrough (played by Jaeden Lieberher as a kid), the leader of The Losers Club who grows up to be a successful author. Bill Hader will be playing the adult Richie Tozier, the jokester-turned-DJ played by Finn Wolfhard as a kid.

Jessica Chastain will play Beverly Marsh, and Bill Skarsgard will return as Pennywise. The kid actors are also set to return for flashback scenes.

Production is set to begin this summer in Toronto.

It: Chapter Two will be released on September 6, 2019.
Photos: Getty
