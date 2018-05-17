Kate Middleton Heads to Royal Wedding Rehearsal!

Duchess Kate Middleton was photographed for the first time since welcoming her third child, Prince Louis!

The 36-year-old royal was seen driving to the Royal Wedding rehearsals for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday (May 17) outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Kensington Palace provided an update about the rehearsal.

“More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will provide ceremonial support at the #RoyalWedding, including regiments and units with a special relationship with Prince Harry,” the Twitter account posted, along with a video of the rehearsals.

Check out photos from the rehearsal below…