'Roswell' & 'All-American' Casts Debut First Looks at CW Upfronts 2018

Roswell, New Mexico stars Michael Vlamis, Jeanine Mason, Lily Cowles and Nathan Parsons share a laugh on the red carpet at the 2018 CW Network Upfront held at The London Hotel on Thursday morning (May 17) in New York City.

The four new network stars were joined at the event by In The Dark‘s Perry Mattfeld and the All-American cast including Cody Christian, Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Bre-Z, and Michael Evans Behling.

While there’s no first look at Roswell, New Mexico just yet, there is one for All-American – check it out below!