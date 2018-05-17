Top Stories
Thu, 17 May 2018 at 12:56 pm

'Roswell' & 'All-American' Casts Debut First Looks at CW Upfronts 2018

'Roswell' & 'All-American' Casts Debut First Looks at CW Upfronts 2018

Roswell, New Mexico stars Michael Vlamis, Jeanine Mason, Lily Cowles and Nathan Parsons share a laugh on the red carpet at the 2018 CW Network Upfront held at The London Hotel on Thursday morning (May 17) in New York City.

The four new network stars were joined at the event by In The Dark‘s Perry Mattfeld and the All-American cast including Cody Christian, Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur, Bre-Z, and Michael Evans Behling.

While there’s no first look at Roswell, New Mexico just yet, there is one for All-American – check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 01
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 02
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 03
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 04
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 05
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 06
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 07
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 08
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 09
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 10
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 11
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 12
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 13
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 14
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 15
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 16
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 17
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 18
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 19
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 20
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 21
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 22
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 23
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 24
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 25
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 26
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 27
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 28
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 29
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 30
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 31
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 32
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 33
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 34
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 35
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 36
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 37
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 38
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 39
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 40
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 41
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 42
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 43
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 44
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 45
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 46
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 47
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 48
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 49
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 50
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 51
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 52
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 53
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 54
cody christian american roswell cw upfronts 55

Photos: Getty, Starpix
Posted to: Bre-Z, Cody Christian, Daniel Ezra, Jeanine Mason, Karimah Westbrook, Lily Cowles, Michael Evans Behling, Michael Vlamis, Monet Mazur, Nathan Parsons, Perry Mattfeld, Samantha Logan, Taye Diggs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr