What Time is the Royal Wedding? Full Schedule Revealed!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Who is Jessica Mulroney? Meet Meghan Markle's Stylist & BFF!

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 10:10 pm

'Bachelor' Stars Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe Welcome Second Child!

'Bachelor' Stars Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe Welcome Second Child!

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe have officially welcomed their second child!

The Bachelor couple just announced their son Isaiah Hendrix was born on Friday (May 18).

Catherine and Sean took to their Instagrams to share the exciting news.

“Meet my boy Isaiah Hendrix. Thank you Lord,” Sean wrote, along with a photo holding the baby.

Catherine added, “Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix.”

The couple are already parents to one-year-old Samuel, who they welcomed back in July of 2016.

Congratulations Catherine and Sean!

Check out the first photo of Isaiah below…

Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix 💙

A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on

