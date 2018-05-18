Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 5:25 pm

Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Split After Six Years Together

Jack Osbourne & Wife Lisa Split After Six Years Together

Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa are filing for divorce.

According to The Blast, Lisa filed court documents to end their marriage on Friday (May 18) in Los Angeles.

Jack and Lisa have been together for over six years and got married back in 2012.

The couple tied the knot during an intimate wedding in Hawaii with guests including Jack‘s famous parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

Jack and Lisa are parents to three children – six-year-old Pearl, two-year-old Andy and three-month-old Minnie.

Earlier this week, Jack shared a sweet Mother’s Day message for Lisa on his Instagram.
