Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 12:36 am

We are just hours away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding and a rehearsal was held on Thursday (May 17) to make sure that everything goes off without a hitch!

The soon-to-be married couple was seen arriving for the rehearsal, though they did not step out in public as part of the run-through.

Military personnel were spotted making their way down the long walk to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England as they prepared for the official event on Saturday.

The wedding will be televised around the world and we will be kicking off coverage on JustJared.com starting at 5am ET!

70+ pictures inside from the dress rehearsal for the wedding…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

