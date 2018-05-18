Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

We are just hours away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding and a rehearsal was held on Thursday (May 17) to make sure that everything goes off without a hitch!

The soon-to-be married couple was seen arriving for the rehearsal, though they did not step out in public as part of the run-through.

Military personnel were spotted making their way down the long walk to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England as they prepared for the official event on Saturday.

