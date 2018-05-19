Donald Trump Sent a Wedding Gift to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle!

Donald Trump didn’t get an invite to the Royal Wedding, but he still sent a gift!

The president and First Lady Melania Trump made a contribution to charity, as requested by the royal couple.

“President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the seven charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts,” White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Harry and Meghan requested well-wishers donate to selected charities, with causes including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.

“Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” Kensington Palace said in a statement earlier this year.