Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn't Have a Nanny Yet for Baby Kulture

Cardi B does not have a nanny for her newborn baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus with her husband Offset.

The 25-year-old entertainer revealed the news in an Instagram video, and explained why.

“I’m a very blessed person. I know y’all see all the blessings that God be giving me in my life, but one thing is that I’ve been blessed since birth. I’ve been blessed since I came out of my mom’s vagina because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them,” Cardi B said in a video (where she cannot be seen.)

“I have not gotten a nanny yet,” she added. “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work.”

The baby girl was born on July 10.