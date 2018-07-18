Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 1:29 pm

Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn't Have a Nanny Yet for Baby Kulture

Cardi B Reveals Why She Doesn't Have a Nanny Yet for Baby Kulture

Cardi B does not have a nanny for her newborn baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus with her husband Offset.

The 25-year-old entertainer revealed the news in an Instagram video, and explained why.

“I’m a very blessed person. I know y’all see all the blessings that God be giving me in my life, but one thing is that I’ve been blessed since birth. I’ve been blessed since I came out of my mom’s vagina because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them,” Cardi B said in a video (where she cannot be seen.)

“I have not gotten a nanny yet,” she added. “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work.”

The baby girl was born on July 10.
  • Stoni

    “…came out of my mom’s vagina…”
    Tacky. Show some class.
    You can take the girl out of the ghetto but you can’t take the ghetto out of the girl. Prime example.