Thu, 19 July 2018

Christine Baranski stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (July 18) ahead of the U.S. release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The two-time Tony winner talked all about reprising her role as Tanya from the first Mamma Mia! film ten years later, as host Seth pointed out, she’s still high-kicking.

“It’s my one good dance move. It’s the one thing I do: I do high kicks,” Christine said.

Christine then went on to say that co-star Cher also noticed her high-kicking: “She was across the room and I had my favorite Cher moment. Across the party at the premiere she went, ;Hey, you high-kicking bitch!’,” Christine recalled, doing her best Cher impression.

“We had so much fun making this movie,” Christine concluded. “We had great fun making the first one and even more fun the second one. It’s so much better than the first one.”


christine baranski reveals her epic cher moment on late night 01
christine baranski reveals her epic cher moment on late night 02
christine baranski reveals her epic cher moment on late night 03

Photos: NBC
